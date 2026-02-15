Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio unveils Lui-Ngai-Ni monolith in Manipur's Ukhrul, urges reflection and unity among Nagas

The spirit of unity, heritage, and renewal resonated across Ukhrul Headquarters Ground on Sunday, February 15 as the Naga community celebrated Lui-Ngai-Ni 2026, the traditional seed-sowing festival symbolising hope, prosperity, and cultural resurgence. Organised by the State Level Organising Committee under the aegis of the United Naga Council, this year’s celebration was held under the theme “Cultural Renaissance” and hosted by the Tangkhul Naga Long.

The grand event was graced by Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, who attended as Chief Guest, and Losii Dikho as Guest of Honour. The dignitaries joined thousands of attendees from across Naga-inhabited regions to mark the annual agricultural and cultural festival.

During the inaugural ceremony, the Chief Guest unveiled the Lui-Ngai-Ni 2026 Monolith, marking the formal commencement of the celebrations.

Addressing the gathering, Rio emphasised that Lui-Ngai-Ni is not merely a seasonal festival but a profound reminder of ancestral wisdom and collective identity. “Our forefathers planted seeds not only in the soil but in our collective souls. This celebration renews our bonds and strengthens our faith as we pray for abundance in our fields and unity among our people,” he said.

He further noted that growth must be preceded by reflection, progress by unity, and abundance by faith, urging the community to preserve and promote their rich cultural heritage amid changing times.

Deputy Chief Minister Dikho, in his address, appealed to the Naga community to continue advocating peace and harmony. He encouraged communities to reject violence and instead work towards bridging divides to ensure peaceful coexistence across the state.

A key ceremonial highlight was the blessing and distribution of seeds by Tangkhul Naga Awunga Long President Kashung Tennyson, who handed them over to representatives of 21 Naga tribes, symbolising shared prosperity and collective responsibility.

The Rongmei tribe won the traditional fire-lighting competition and was accorded the honour of lighting the Lui-Ngai-Ni torch. The celebration also featured the ceremonial blowing of a buffalo horn by Guru Rawung AS, indigenous wrestling presented by the Poumai Naga tribe, and vibrant cultural dances performed by the Yimkhiung Tribal Council, among several other traditional showcases reflecting the diversity of Naga heritage.

The inaugural function was attended by several legislators, including MLA Awangbou Newmai (52-Tamei ST), MLA Ramnganing Muivah (44-Ukhrul ST), MLA J. Kumo Sha (47-Karong ST), MLA Khashim Vashum (45-Chingai ST), and MLA Leishiyo Keishing (43-Phungyar ST), underscoring the political and cultural significance of the festival.

Lui-Ngai-Ni, observed annually on February 15, continues to serve as a powerful symbol of agricultural renewal, ancestral reverence, and the enduring unity of the Naga people.