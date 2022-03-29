Manipuri truck drivers commonly experienced physical intimidation as well as Economic blockade or bandh called by Nagaland state CSOs on the National Highway to Manipur travelling via Nagaland.

Recently, an organisation named SAPO, located in Nagaland, and its allies imposed an indefinite blockade of National Highway-2 in response to their unreasonable demand to evacuate Armed Police Personnel from Manipur territory.

According to a press release by All Assam Manipur Student Union it has been informed that All Assam Manipuri Students Union (AAMSU) describes Nagaland's government as an unsuitable and incapable administrative institution that fails to control its citizens from engaging in anti-social activities and causing severe problems in its neighbouring state.

According to several media reports, the Manipur Police Armed Personnel and its permanent facilities are located inside Manipur's geographical limit.

The statement further added that blocking a National Highway or a National property as a form of protest in order to meet their unjustifiable demand is completely inappropriate.

The AAMSU urges Nagaland's government to take quick measures based on democratic standards and humanitarian grounds to end the current crisis and prevent it from recurring in the near future.

AAMSU firmly condemns the acts of SAPO and its partners in this regard. If the bandh is not lifted as soon as possible, there will be a cascade of negative effects, and the Nagaland Government and SAPO will be held accountable for any outcome that results from their egoistic and selfish actions.