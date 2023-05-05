Temjen Imna Along, a minister for Nagaland, has pleaded for peace after many incidents of violence shook several Manipur districts.

"It is with a heavy heart that I address the current unrest in Manipur. We must come together and restore peace and harmony in the region. Let us not allow violence and chaos to dictate our actions", Imna Along wrote in a Twitter post on April 5.

"To our Nagaland brothers and sisters currently in Manipur and Imphal City, I urge you to reach out to the Nagaland State Government's activated helpline numbers if you require any assistance. We stand in solidarity with you and are here to support you in any way we can".

"Let us work towards a peaceful resolution and strive for unity and understanding among all communities".

For the last few days, Manipur has experienced ongoing violence in the state. The Indian Army has sent soldiers to take control of the situation.

The defence PRO, in a statement, said, "The situation has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders. The Indian Air Force (IAF) undertook continuous sorties from two airfields in Assam employing C17 Globemaster and AN 32 aircraft".

"Induction commenced on the night of May 4, and additional columns commenced dominance with effect from the wee hours of May 5. Domination and evacuation of civilians of all communities from affected areas continued throughout the night. Flag march in Churachandpur and other sensitive areas underway," it added.

According to the reports, fifty-five columns of Army and Assam Rifles were deployed, and more troops were brought in from Nagaland by road while the IAF flew in reinforcements from Tezpur and Guwahati in Assam, defence officials said.