Nation-building shared responsibility of every citizen: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday, August 12 said nation-building is a shared responsibility of every citizen, while urging people to participate actively in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and hoist the national flag with pride.

Bhalla made the remarks while addressing a state-level Tiranga Concert held in Manipur as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

The Governor called upon citizens to contribute to nation-building and actively participate in initiatives aimed at strengthening national unity and civic responsibility.

This year’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign carries added significance as the country commemorates 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’. The event also paid tribute to the writers, composer and artistes associated with ‘Roop Raag’, who premiered Manipur’s State Song, ‘Sana Leibak Manipur’, in 1967.

The programme featured patriotic songs presented by Shri Shri Bal Mukunda Dev Music College, while artistes of the Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Academy (JNMDA) performed a dance presentation.

The Governor also highlighted Manipur’s contribution to the 2026 Commonwealth Games and acknowledged the state’s sporting achievements.

The Tiranga Concert was organised as part of the broader celebrations surrounding the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, which encourages citizens to display the national flag at their homes and participate in activities celebrating national pride.