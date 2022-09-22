A special team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the headquarters of the Popular Front of India (PFI) on September 22 at Lilong in Thoubal district, Manipur.

The combined team along with state police, commandos, and CRPF reached the headquarters at around 2 am.

Notably, the NIA brought PFI state general secretary Md Rafijuddin from his residence to the office to open its lock and seized a large number of documents. However, none was arrested from this state, officials said.

Altogether, 106 activists of the Popular Front of India were picked up in near-simultaneous raids in 11 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

Following the raid, PFI state president Md Abdullah, who was summoned to the office by the NIA, told reporters that PFI did not have any contact with any organisation which functions against the Indian Constitution.

"The PFI will meet all challenges and will always stand for the unity of India," he said. As the news of the raid spread, a mob gathered near the PFI office and shouted slogans against the NIA.

Reports said that the raids in over 100 PFI branches were conducted simultaneously. So far nobody had been taken into custody in Manipur.

Formed in 2006, the PFI claims to strive for a neo-social movement ostensibly for the empowerment of marginalised sections of India. It is, however, often accused by law enforcement agencies of promoting radical Islam.