National Award-winning Manipuri filmmaker Oken Amakcham passes away

Renowned Manipuri filmmaker, music director and actor Oken Amakcham passed away after a prolonged illness, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh announced on July 19, expressing deep sorrow over the demise of the veteran artist.

In a condolence message shared on X, the Chief Minister described Amakcham as a towering figure of Manipuri cinema whose contributions would remain an enduring legacy. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

Born on March 1, 1962, at Kongba Kshetri Leikai in Imphal East district, Amakcham began his artistic journey in theatre and performing arts after graduating from Dhanamanjuri College in 1981. He trained under several eminent theatre personalities and later pursued formal education in music, completing Visharad from Bhatkhande Sangeet Vidyapeeth, Lucknow.

Amakcham's film career began as an actor in Sanakhya Ibotombi's 1986 film Iche Sakhi. His debut celluloid film as a director was Khonthang (1992), which was selected for the Indian Panorama at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), New Delhi in 1993 and was later showcased at international film festivals.

He achieved national recognition with Mayophygee Macha (1994), which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Manipuri at the 42nd National Film Awards. The film, scripted by M. K. Binodini Devi, remains one of the most celebrated works in Manipuri cinema.

In 2002, Amakcham directed Lammei, the first Manipuri video film to have a commercial screening in a theatre, marking the beginning of the digital era in Manipuri cinema. His notable films include Cheina, Tellanga Mamei, Nungshithel, Aroiba Bidai and Thajabagee Wangmada.

Apart from filmmaking, he served as a jury member of the 58th National Film Awards and as Vice-Chairman of Film Forum Manipur. He also composed music for many of his films and directed several biographical documentaries on eminent theatre personalities such as Heisnam Kanhailal and Ratan Thiyam.

Amakcham is survived by his wife Jenita Amakcham and family members. His passing marks the end of an era in Manipuri cinema, leaving behind a rich legacy that will continue to inspire generations of filmmakers and artists.