The national secretary of the National People's Party (NPP) has resigned. Sushil Huldrom today tendered his resignation in a letter addressed to NPP national president Conrad Sangma.

In the letter, Huldrom stated that due to personal reasons he has tendered his resignation from the primary and active membership of the party. He also resigned from his post of the national secretary of the NPP.

Huldrom's exit from the NPP is being viewed as a setback for the party as apart from being one of the party's top leaders, he was also a prominent face for the NPP in Manipur.