Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports announced the National Sports Awards 2023 today. In a moment of pride for the Northeast, two athletes from Manipur bagged the top honour.

Among a list of 26 sportspersons who have bagged the award this year, Manipur's Naorem Roshibina Devi and Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu have won he award. While Naorem Roshibina Devi has won the award for wushu, Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu has won the award for hockey.

The awardees will receive their awards from the President at a specially organized function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 9th January, 2024.

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2023 will be given to Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty and Rankireddy Satwik Sai Raj. 26 Sportspersons will receive Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2023.