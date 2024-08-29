The National Sports Day is observed across the nation in remembrance of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand and to inspire and support young sportspersons, CM N Biren Singh said this evening.

The Chief Minister was speaking as the Chief Guest of the National Sports Day observation held at Hiyai Adventure Club, Imphal organised by the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, Manipur.



Lauding young talents in the field of sports, he maintained that it's not just about winning but active participation and sportsmanship should be appreciated.



Further, the Chief Minister stressed on the need to take care of the environment and explained that due to negligence of the people the world is facing devastating natural calamities.



He added, there is a possibility of producing wind energy in the State as highlighted during a review meeting of the Power Department. Also, in around 68 spots solar pumps would be installed to help the farmers in minor irrigation.



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The Chief Minister explained schemes available under MANIREDA for solar lighting systems and urged the people to apply for such welfare schemes of the government and enjoy their benefits.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people from all walks of life to act responsibly in their respective fields and to put a collective effort in bringing back peace and normalcy and help the State in moving forward progressively.

In his presidential speech, YAS Minister Shri GovindasKonthoujam said an interdepartmental tournament was held this year and added as per instruction of the Honourable Chief Minister it will be held as an annual calendar event from next year.

Expressing his firm belief that the State will continue to produce renowned sportspersons, he lauded the Chief Minister for his assurance to initiate replacing old and obsolete sports equipment in the State with modern equipment, if possible, from this year.

Stating that the Chief Minister has approved the constitution of consultative teams composed of experts for different sports disciplines which are suitable with the anatomy of the people of the State, he said that this will further encourage our youngsters to take up sports.



The programme was also attended by Hon’ble Minister Shri Thongam Biswajit Singh, Hon’ble Minister Shri Kashim Vashum, Hon’ble MP Rajya Sabha Maharaja SanajaobaLeishemba, MLAs, officials of YAS department, Olympian Mirabai Chanu, Judoka Shushila Devi Likmabam and other renowned sports persons of the State.



Further during the programme, folk artist Benita Laishram also performed.

