NCB arrests Myanmar-based drug kingpin in Manipur, dismantles cross-border narcotics network

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a Myanmar-based alleged drug kingpin from Manipur's Churachandpur district, dealing a major blow to an international narcotics trafficking network operating across India's Northeast.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 22, the NCB identified the accused as Nengzatuan alias Tuanpi, a resident of Haichin in Myanmar's Chin State. The arrest followed months of intelligence gathering, technical surveillance, coordinated interstate operations and sustained investigations.

According to the agency, investigations revealed that Nengzatuan was one of the principal international suppliers operating from Chin State, controlling a cross-border drug trafficking network that smuggled methamphetamine and heroin through Manipur, Mizoram, Assam and Tripura for distribution across different parts of India and Bangladesh.

The NCB said the accused was wanted in multiple cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and is the principal accused in three NCB cases involving the seizure of 28.22 kg of methamphetamine tablets and 1.278 kg of heroin, with an estimated value of more than ₹25 crore.

He is also linked to seven other NDPS cases registered by Churachandpur Police, Singngat Police in Manipur and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

Investigators said the syndicate functioned through a well-organised network of international suppliers, cross-border couriers, transport coordinators, local facilitators, receivers and financial handlers.

According to the NCB, the network has so far been linked to seizures of methamphetamine, heroin and proceeds of crime collectively valued at more than ₹53 crore.

The agency said it had systematically dismantled the syndicate over the past several months through intelligence-led operations that resulted in the arrest of several key operatives across Manipur and Assam.

Among those arrested are Abdullah Ahmed of Silchar, Assam, who allegedly acted as the principal receiver and coordinator of consignments entering the state, Lalthlamuong Pulamte of Churachandpur, Nengultinkhum Hrangngul of Pherzawl and Paominlen Munlo of Churachandpur.

The arrest of Nengzatuan follows the earlier arrests of Lalhmingsanga in March 2026 and Thancintuang alias Chintuang alias Tluanga in May 2026 as part of the NCB's ongoing crackdown on cross-border narcotics trafficking in the Northeast.