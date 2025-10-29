NCPCR and MCPCR host state-level conference in Imphal to address gaps in child rights implementation

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), in collaboration with the Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR), organised a State-Level Conference on “Gaps and Challenges in Implementation of Key Child Rights Legislations” at the Imperial Hall, Classic Grande, Imphal.

The one-day conference brought together senior officials from the government, judiciary, police, academia, civil society, and child-care institutions to review implementation gaps and explore solutions under major child protection frameworks, including the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, the POCSO Act, 2012, and the Manual on Safety and Security of Children in Schools.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, Member Secretary of NCPCR, stressed that every child rights case represents a real-life story and not just a statistic. He said the government’s commitment to safeguarding child rights must be supported by proactive engagement from all stakeholders. Dr. Sharma highlighted the importance of awareness, training, and collaboration across institutions to ensure effective implementation of child protection laws.

Dr. Sharma informed that in the past six months, NCPCR has disposed of around 26,000 cases, rescued over 2,300 children, and repatriated more than 1,000 children to their home districts. He also shared NCPCR’s upcoming initiatives, including tackling mental health challenges among children, developing AI tools to combat Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), and enhancing strategies to address implementation challenges. He further encouraged the adoption of NCPCR’s “Sugar Board” initiative in Manipur schools.

Keishiem Pradip Kumar, Chairperson of MCPCR, highlighted the plight of internally displaced children in Manipur who have suffered silently amid recent conflicts. He said MCPCR has been focusing on addressing mental health crises, school dropouts, and child labour in relief camps, citing the organisation’s seven mental health and psychosocial clinics.

He also emphasised community participation in preventing trafficking, early marriage, child abuse, cyberbullying, and substance abuse. Kumar appealed to the Government of Manipur to implement the long-pending State Child Protection Policy to strengthen institutional mechanisms for child welfare.

The conference concluded with a renewed commitment to building a stronger, coordinated framework for child protection and welfare in Manipur.