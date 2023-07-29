Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on July 29 accused NDA Union Ministers of visiting Manipur every week during the 2022 Assembly elections but at a time of violence, only Home Minister visited the state once.

Jairam's statement comes after The parliamentary delegation of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), visited Manipur on July 29.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Congress leader said that since the outbreak of ethnic violence, only the Union Home Minister has visited once, that too after a delay of more than a month with no tangible impact to show.

''NDA Union Ministers used to visit Manipur every week and at times every other day in the run-up to the 2022 Assembly elections in the state. Since the outbreak of ethnic violence, only the Union Home Minister has visited once, that too after a delay of more than a month… with no tangible impact to show.

Meanwhile, first, it was @RahulGandhi and now the delegation of 20 MPs from Team INDIA, who are there in Manipur — listening to the pain, anguish and horror of both the communities, appealing for peace, taking stock of the condition of the relief camps across Manipur, and trying to build bridges,'' he said.

NDA Union Ministers used to visit Manipur every week and at times every other day in the run up to the 2022 Assembly elections in the state.



Since the outbreak of ethnic violence, only the Union Home Minister has visited once, that too after a delay of more than a month… with… https://t.co/nzDAFCfeCa — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 29, 2023

The parliamentary delegation of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), visited Manipur and slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the state amid violence.

The Congress's Lok Sabha MP from Assam has gone with the delegation and said PM Modi should have led the all-party delegation to Manipur to restore peace involving all communities.