NDB officials review water supply projects with Manipur Deputy CM Losii Dikho

A team of officials from the New Development Bank (NDB) headquarters in Shanghai, China, along with a representative from its country office, met Manipur Deputy Chief Minister and Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Minister Losii Dikho to review the progress of NDB-assisted water supply and infrastructure projects in the state.

The meeting was held on September 25 at the Deputy Chief Minister’s Office in Mantripukhri, Imphal, with discussions focusing on the implementation of the Manipur Water Supply Project and other NDB-supported initiatives related to water security, urban infrastructure, sanitation and climate-resilient water management.

During the meeting, Dikho stressed the need for timely and effective implementation of the projects to ensure reliable and sustainable drinking-water supplies, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

The discussions also highlighted the importance of coordination between the NDB, PHED and other concerned departments to address implementation challenges, expedite ongoing works and ensure that the benefits reach the public at the earliest.

Special emphasis was placed on strengthening water-supply infrastructure in areas facing shortages, improving distribution networks, ensuring the sustainability of water sources and maintaining completed infrastructure.

NDB officials appreciated the progress made by the PHED, stating that more than 80 per cent of the project work had been completed despite law-and-order challenges in the state.

The officials also expressed their willingness to continue engaging with the Manipur government, not only on PHED projects but also in the health and education sectors.

Dikho welcomed the NDB’s continued support and reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to ensuring the effective utilisation of assistance and the timely completion of the projects.