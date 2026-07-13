Nearly 50 kg of suspected opium seized after vehicle flees checkpoint in Manipur's Senapati

Manipur Police recovered 49 packets of suspected opium weighing approximately 49.5 kg from an abandoned sport utility vehicle in Senapati district.

According to the police, the recovery was made on July 12 after a Hyundai Creta bearing registration number NL-07CE-0841 was found abandoned near Hengbung Baptist Church along National Highway-2. The vehicle had allegedly sped away from the T. Khullen naka checkpoint under Senapati Police Station.

During a search of the vehicle, police recovered 49 packets containing suspected opium with a total weight of around 49.5 kg. Officials also seized documents belonging to one Z. Reithingam (52), a resident of Kamphasom in Ukhrul district, from inside the vehicle.

The vehicle was abandoned shortly after evading the checkpoint, prompting security personnel to conduct a search in the area. The suspected narcotics were subsequently recovered and seized in accordance with legal procedures.

Police have launched an investigation to trace those involved and ascertain the origin and intended destination of the suspected contraband. Further investigation is underway.