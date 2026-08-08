‘Nearly three months, no justice’: Black flags greet Manipur CM Khemchand in Makhan

Hundreds of villagers from the Naga and Meitei communities staged a black-flag protest along National Highway-2 at Makhan on August 8 as Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh’s convoy passed through the area on his way to Kangpokpi.

The protesters were opposing the Chief Minister’s proposed visit to a relief camp in Makhan and demanding justice for six Naga civilians who were allegedly abducted nearly three months ago and later found dead at Leilon Vaiphei village. Their bodies were reportedly dismembered.

Singh was travelling to Kangpokpi with several cabinet colleagues and BJP legislators following an invitation from Kuki civil society organisations (CSOs). The engagement is being closely watched as it is reportedly the first time Kuki CSOs have invited the Chief Minister, raising expectations of a possible opening for dialogue amid ongoing efforts to restore peace in Manipur.

However, Singh’s planned visit to the Makhan relief camp was cancelled after villagers indicated that they did not want to receive him. Instead, hundreds gathered along the highway and waved black flags as his convoy crossed the village.

Timothy Wijunamai, co-convenor of the Joint Tribe Council (JTC) and president of the Liangmei Naga Council, said the villagers had opposed the visit because their immediate priority was justice for the six civilians.

According to Wijunamai, the proposed visit to the relief camp was initiated by the Chief Minister and was not based on an invitation from local residents.

“It has been nearly three months since our six brothers were abducted and subsequently killed. We have placed our demand before the government to deliver justice, but there has been no response so far,” he said.

Wijunamai questioned the purpose of the proposed visit, saying the government should instead focus on identifying and taking action against those responsible for the killings.

“This is a completely misplaced visit. The Chief Minister should be delivering justice and taking action against the culprits instead of trying to appease people or divert attention from our demand,” he said.

He warned that the JTC would intensify its agitation if the government failed to take concrete action.

“Our patience has been tested enough. Nobody can tolerate these delays any longer. The government will be responsible for whatever outcome may arise because of these continued delays,” Wijunamai said.

The protest comes at a sensitive juncture for Manipur, with the Chief Minister’s proposed outreach to Kuki civil society groups being seen as a potentially significant step towards dialogue. At the same time, the black-flag demonstration underscored the anger among sections of the Naga and Meitei communities over the killings and the perceived delay in securing justice.