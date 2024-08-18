The North Eastern Council (NEC) has withdrawn its Draft Vision 2047 document after it erroneously referred to Manipur as the 'Chin State of Manipur'. The mistake was identified in Chapter 3, which discussed the migration of ethnic tribes in the Northeast region, inaccurately describing the “Kukis (Chin)” as originating from this non-existent Chin State.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, upon discovering the error communicated with Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, JM Scindia, and directed Chief Secretary Dr Vineet Joshi to ensure corrections were made. Following the Chief Minister's intervention, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region acted retracting the draft for revisions.

Planning Advisor Som Kamei issued a statement confirming the withdrawal of the document, which had been circulated on August 9 and 17, 2024. The draft is now under review to correct the inaccuracies before any further dissemination.