The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), through the North Eastern Council (NEC), has released the NEC Yearbook 2025, a comprehensive document that captures key socio-economic indicators and major development milestones across the North Eastern Region (NER).

The second edition of the Yearbook is aimed at promoting informed policy-making and raising awareness about the region's transformation.

Published by the NEC Secretariat in Shillong, the Yearbook serves as a vital resource for policymakers, researchers, scholars, and stakeholders. It offers insights into various development parameters and is available online at necouncil.gov.in.

In tandem with the release of the Yearbook, the NEC also disbursed ₹6.19 crore during May 2025 for multiple developmental projects across Manipur, reinforcing its commitment to grassroots infrastructure and livelihood initiatives.

Break-up of Fund Allocation:

Multi-Facility Centre at IGNTU-RCM, Kangpokpi – Rs 82.35 lakh

Integrated Farming System Demonstration – Rs 37.50 lakh

Support for Zeme Community, Tousem, Tamenglong – Rs 62.61 lakh



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Mini Stadium at Luangrang (Nungnang), Noney – Rs 2 crore

Skill Training on Kouna Craft, Thoubal – Rs 8 lakh

Furniture for SC/ST Hostels at NIELIT, Imphal – Rs 59.74 lakh

Multi-Utility Building, Girls’ Hostel & Pond in Senapati – Rs 1.35 crore

Tissue Culture Facility for Citrus Plants – Rs 7.2 lakh

These projects span sectors including agriculture, education, sports, tribal welfare, rural livelihoods, and infrastructure development, with a special focus on empowering backwards communities and women.

The NEC reiterated its focus on timely fund disbursement to ensure the effective and uninterrupted implementation of development projects, thereby accelerating inclusive growth in the North Eastern states.