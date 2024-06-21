The Manipur Congress staged a sit-in against alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Under Graduate-2024 at Congress Bhavan today (June 21).

During the protest, the protesters held placards that read: "Scrap NTA," "We want justice for paper leak," "Demand for justice for NEET candidates," "Ban NEET Exam," "NEET Fraud, government flawed," and "Stop NEET scam."

The protest was attended by former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, member of the Congress Working Committee Gaikhangam, MP-elect Dr Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, and most Congress MLAs and executive members of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the protest, MPCC president Keisham Meghachandra Singh, criticised the Centre for the occurrence of scandals in the education sector, stating that it will spoil the careers of many meritorious students.

“There are many students who are sincerely preparing for NEET and NET. Occurrence of scandals or irregularities would demoralise many hardworking students, which may even lead to suicide. To save the future and bring justice to those students, the protest is being held,” he said.

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Responding to a query regarding a statement made by Minister Govindas Konthoujam on the absence of the Chief Minister in a high-level meeting, Meghachandra strongly rejected the claim and said that it seems the minister himself doesn’t know the exact meaning of 'executive.'

“The Chief Minister and the Council of Ministers are part of the executive. They are the leaders of the department,” he added.

“Minister Govindas’s press statement asserting the Chief Minister’s absence in a high-level meeting as being only for an executive meeting is completely wrong. It seems the minister himself doesn’t know who the executive is,” he clarified.

He further alleged that excluding the Chief Minister from the recent high-level meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah is unconstitutional.