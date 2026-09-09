NESO condemns killing of Manipuri musician in Delhi, seeks swift justice

The North Eastern Students’ Organisation (NESO) on September 9 condemned the killing of 54-year-old Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh in Southeast Delhi and demanded an immediate and impartial investigation into the incident.

Singh was allegedly beaten to death by a group of delivery workers and dhaba staff outside his apartment in Kilokari village early Monday after he objected to them shouting and consuming alcohol in the area.

NESO chairman Samuel B Jyrwa said it was deeply disturbing that a person lost his life merely for objecting to a disturbance outside his home. He demanded a transparent investigation and exemplary punishment for all those found responsible.

Jyrwa said the incident also raised concerns over the harassment, racial discrimination, stereotyping and violence faced by people from the Northeast in different parts of mainland India.

“For years, Northeastern citizens living, studying and working outside the region have repeatedly reported being subjected to racial slurs, verbal abuse, physical attacks, social discrimination and other forms of humiliation because of their appearance, identity and place of origin,” he alleged.

NESO urged the authorities to treat the case with utmost seriousness and ensure that no perpetrator escapes accountability. It also called for stronger preventive measures, effective law enforcement and greater sensitisation of police and public institutions to ensure the safety and dignity of people from the Northeast.

Jyrwa said the death of Singh was not merely a personal tragedy for his family but a matter of concern for the entire Northeastern community.

NESO expressed solidarity with Singh’s family and the people of Manipur and demanded justice and accountability for all those responsible for his death.