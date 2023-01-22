In Manipur, the General Secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Dattatreya Hosabale said that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose launched a provincial independent government in Manipur defeating the British in 1944.

Dattatreya Hosabale termed the Netaji Subash Chandra Bose as the ‘Chiranjivi of India’.

Addressing a public meeting at Imphal, in GP Women's College auditorium on January 22 and speaking on the topic "Netaji, Azad Hind Fauj, and Indian Freedom Struggle", organised by IntellectualForum of North East (IFNE), Manipur, Dattatreya Hosabale mentioned, "Every year Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary is observed throughout the country and worldwide. The Govt of India has declared the day as Parakram Diwas, befitting the courage of the great leader which is a source of tremendous inspiration."

Hosabale recalled, "Some years ago, at Manipal Deemed University, TA Pai, former Minister and architect of the university, in an independent project called 'Operation Leadership Development' circulated a very important question - who is the icon of youth? Normally it would have been a film star. But when the result came out, two names came up - Swami Vivekananda and Netaji as ideals of youth. For their right choice, let's give kudos to our judicious youth. He praised the choice of the youths saying that the pages of history are full of sacrifices and renunciation of our youth. "We sacrifice our today for your tomorrow," thus says a INA monument in Moirang.

He further mentioned that many name their children after Netaji's name. Many name their children after Shri Ram, Krishna & Shivaji for their greatness. This tradition continues and increases day by day. The reason is that this country reveres great people.

Gautam Buddha went in search of truth and highest knowledge by sacrificing everything. If Buddha had ascended the throne, nobody would have remembered him today, Hosabale mentioned.

Netaji even after getting the most precious job of his time, an ICS left it, writing a letter to his brother, mentioning Swami Vivekananda as his motivation. In his resignation letter he clearly mentioned, "as an Indian I don't consider ICS as the most important mission of my life." He returned to India and joined the freedom struggle. Due to his patriotic activities he was sent to jail 11 times in his lifetime. Every time he was released from jail his zeal was not suppressed. The fire in his mind was not extinguished. When Bhagat Singh, Sukdev, and Rajguru were hanged on 23 March 1931, the whole nation was deeply saddened. When this happened Netaji took an oath that he would challenge the British. INC was the umbrella of the movement of Indian freedom struggle during that time. Naramdal, Garamdal and Hindustan republican Association with Chandra Shekhar Azad etc took the revolutionary path.

The history of the revolutionary movement of this country was unique in the whole world. Revolutionary act was recognised as a patriotic act throughout the world. The book by Durga Das explains that the great revolutionaries like Phadke and Rajguru and others were very much spiritual by themselves. Others like Bhagat Singh was associated with Arya Samaj. Swami Vivekananda and Nivedita had inspired these revolutionaries. Geeta Rahasya written by Tilak highlights Karma Yoga. Savarkar too was a great spiritual personality, so was Aurobindo, who started his life as a revolutionary and merged into a deep spiritual way of life becoming Maharshi Aurobindo. The deep imprint of spirituality is unique about the Indian freedom struggle. Netaji was no exception, Hosbale added.

Netaji became the president of INC. He was in the planning committee to plan for the furure economic perspective of the country. Nehru was appointed by him as the chairman. Netaji also had appointed Vishweswaraya as chairman of the science and technology committee of INC, shows his farsightedness, added the Sarkaryavah.

He recalled how in the 1939 Tripuri Congress, the candidate Pattabhi Sitaramayya supported by Gandhiji was defeated. Netaji could not continue as President due to pressure from above. But he didn't complain about anything while choosing his own path by forming Forward Block. Netaji's leadership was so popular that even in jail he had won the mayorship of Kolkata.

By 1939, the political horizon due to beginning of second world war had changed. British was a major participant in it. When the enemy is weak let's hit, was the policy of Netaji as it is said that 'enemy's enemy is a friend'. The Congress had a different opinion although, to cooperate British and after the war, to gain freedom.

Remembering the the great hero Hosabale said, Netaji got sick in jail. The British thought, if Netaji dies in jail, that will put tremendous pressure on them. Thus he was freed and was kept in house arrest. On 16 January 1941, in the guise of Ziauddin he slipped and through today's Jharkhand, Peshawar, Russia, he reached Germany and then Italy. Both from Nazism and fascism, he was trying to avail scope for Indian freedom. Netaji was not a Fascist, nor a Communist, but was a nationalist, thus Hosabale praised him.

Netaji was a fearless personality. Even before Hitler he pointed out his ill words on India from 'Mein Kampf' and boldly saying what Hitler has mentioned about India was not correct. Hitler himself promised Netaji to rectify these words in his next edition. This shows how national interest was his priority.

He went to South East Asia through two submarines and finally reached Japan to deal with Marshal Tojo. With the help of Japan he formed INA. Because of Netaji's dynamic personality Rash Behari Bose accepted to give the supreme commandership of INA to him.

“Tum Mujhe Khoon do Mein Tumhe Azadi dunga” (Give me blood I will give you Freedom). He too sent a message to Gandhi to seek blessings for his mission. The man, Gandhiji, for whom he left Congress, he had still undaunted love for him. That magnanimity came in him due to his deep sense of spirituality.

Highlighting about the visionary Netaji, the Sarkaryavah said, although maximum Indian women were in purdah those days, he formed a regiment for them shows naming it Rani Laxmi Regiment. In INA all sections representing different states and religions were there. Poets, thinkers and writers too were there in his army who wrote the famous “Kadam kadam badhaye ja”.

Also, he quoted Moirangthem Koireng Singh hailing Manipur who has elaborately narrated the contribution of INA and Netaji in India’s freedom struggle in his book which also includes the context of Manipur and Northeast India. It is interesting how common people had left their own homes for hills and jungles. The people knew that they were rising against the most powerful British empire, but they were ‘diwane' of Azadi. One Muslim namely Colonel Malik of Bahadur Group of INA gave a speech in Moirang and hoisted the independent India’s flag. There was a problem of ration, for which people from all walks of life contributed for INA, even women had sold off their ornaments to raise funds for the INA.

Andaman & Nicobar named as Swadheen and Swaraj after freed and with eleven countries recognised Netaji as Prime Minister of independent India showed his charisma. Unfortunately, Netaji could not reach Delhi. Japan informed Netaji that they couldn't help any morei due to adverse situations. There was an air crash when on 23 August 1944 Netaji was leaving for Russia. Rest dead persons’ bodies were found but it was unable to trace the corpse of Netaji. Many still believe that Netaji did not die in the plane crash. Commissions were formed by the government but reports couldn't establish the authenticity of his tragic demise.

For all the extra ordinary contributions, Netaji will be forever remembered as another Chiranjivi (forever immortal personality) like other ancient Chiranjivis – Vyasa, Prashurama, Hanuman etc, said Hosabale with confidence.

On 23 January, Hosabale will visit historic Moirang to garland the statue of Netaji Subhas Bose in to order to offer tribute on Parakram Divas.