New book 'In the lap of Koubru' released highlighting humanity amid Manipur violence

Journalist Naorem Mohen has unveiled his debute book, "In the Lap of Koubru," a compelling collection of 11 short stories that draws inspiration from the survivors of the ethnic violence that erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023. The book release event was held today at the Nakama restaurant in Sagolband Tera Lukram Leirak in Imphal West, Manipur.

Advocate Pushpa Gurumayum, Secretary High Court Bar Association Manipur graced the book launch function as Chief Guest, Historian Longjam Munindro as Guest of Honour while Dr Achom Roshankumar, Associate Professor, GP Women's College, DM University precided the Function.

Around 100 distinguished personality from all walk of life attended the book launching events, which includes Professors of Manipur University, Social Workers, Civil Society Organizations and students.

As part of the function, Dr Arambam Noni, Associate Professor, Department of Political Science, DM University introduce the book "In the Lap of Koubru".

Presented as fiction, the book "In the Lap of Koubru" delves into themes of daring escapes, acts of selfless help, enduring humanity, transformation of common people to unsung heroes and the profound trauma endured by internally displaced persons (IDPs) in relief camps.

The narratives are deliberately curated to illuminate the positive aspects of the Manipuri community, highlighting a balanced view that recognizes the presence of both good and bad individuals in society. "The stories aim to showcase the brighter side, reminding us that humanity persists even in the darkest times."

Author Naorem Mohen expressed that the book is a part of bringing peace, reconciliation and also remember those who lost their dear loved ones, as a creative journey to heal Manipur. Reflecting on the book's creation, Mohen revealed that even two years after the violence began, the haunting accounts from victims he personally encountered lingered in his mind. "I couldn't forget those stories—I pieced this book together bit by bit, without concealing any details," he said.

With an estimated 70,000 IDPs scattered across the region, Mohen noted that every individual carries a unique tale of hardship and resilience. Among countless such narratives, he selected 11 standout stories as the core of the collection.

A raw dialogue in the book exemplifies the loss of dignity faced by many: “That evening, the weight became unbearable. He shared his torment with Amubi in their deep dialogue, as before. 'Nupi,' Gambhir whispered later that night, after the children slept. 'What have we become? Ghosts in our own land?' Amubi turned to him, her eyes reflecting the dim light. 'We're surviving, Abem pa. That's all we can do.' He shook his head. 'Surviving? This isn't life. It's a slow death. Look at us—begging for scraps, harassed like criminals. Those people in their homes, they laugh at us. "IDPs," they call us, as if we're pests. I was a farmer. I had land, respect. Now? I'm nothing. A burden even to my own family.'”

Another poignant excerpt captures the harrowing despair in a relief camp: “The relief camp was a purgatory of crowded souls, meagre rations, and constant fear. Lingjel's health crumbled; infections festered, her mind drowned in nightmares. She relived the assault endlessly, each memory a knife twisting deeper. Questioned why Ibudhou Thangjing had forsaken her! Suicide beckoned like a dark friend. 'End it,' a voice whispered. 'No one will know your shame.'” This passage highlights the psychological toll on survivors, blending trauma with spiritual questioning.

To highlight the balance of human nature, another excerpt philosophically reflects: "The world is made in this law, Ichan. For every bitter soul, there's a sweet one; for every dark heart, a light. Lalthang carried your shared rice in his memory, but Paominlun follows shadows of power."

While the book incorporates a wide array of experiences, the author anticipates valuable feedback from readers post-publication. "Many elements are woven in, but public responses will shape future editions—I hope to include them in the next book," he added.

At its heart, the book serves as a reflective tool for Manipur's healing process amid the protracted conflict. "These stories prompt us to consider: How can Manipur recover? Who bears responsibility? What roles have allies played?" Mohen said, positioning the work as a catalyst for introspection among all stakeholders.

"In the Lap of Koubru" is now available in the market, with early reviews praising its sensitive portrayal of human endurance through evocative excerpts that bring the survivors' voices to life.