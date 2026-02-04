New Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh chairs first Cabinet meet, calls for unity and peace

Newly sworn-in Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday, February 4 evening chaired the first Cabinet meeting of his government, hours after taking oath at Lok Bhavan, signalling an early start to governance and a focus on stability in the strife-hit state.

The meeting was held at the Cabinet Hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat and marked the formal commencement of the new administration under Khemchand’s leadership.

Yumnam Khemchand Singh was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Manipur earlier in the day on February 4, marking a significant leadership transition. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla administered the oath of office and secrecy at a solemn ceremony at Lok Bhavan.

Senior legislators Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers, a move widely seen as an effort to ensure broader representation and administrative balance in the state’s leadership. Kipgen represents the Kuki community, while Dikho hails from the Naga community.

The swearing-in ceremony also saw Konthoujam Govindas Singh take oath as Home Minister, while Khuraijam Loken Singh was inducted as a Cabinet Minister.

Senior political leaders, top government officials and party functionaries attended the ceremony, reflecting a unified show of support for the newly formed government.

Speaking to reporters at Lok Bhavan after assuming office, Chief Minister Khemchand said he would work to justify the confidence reposed in him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He also appealed for collective efforts to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur.

“Manipur is home to 36 communities who have together sustained the state over the years. Our hope now is for everyone to contribute towards bringing a peaceful atmosphere,” Singh said.

Referring to the central leadership, he added, “Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have placed great faith in me, and I want to take that faith forward.” Singh said his government would prioritise stability, dialogue and cooperation among communities.

Explaining the rationale behind appointing two deputy chief ministers from different communities, Singh said Manipur’s diversity must be reflected in governance, stressing that participation from all ethnic groups is essential for the state’s progress and reconciliation.