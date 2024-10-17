The construction of the New Manipur Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri, Imphal West, has been completed and is set to be inaugurated soon.

This new facility is equipped with modern, world-class amenities designed to enhance the operational efficiency of the law enforcement agency in the state.

The establishment of the New Police Headquarters aims to streamline administrative processes and improve coordination across various activities.



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This development aligns with ongoing efforts to enhance public safety and improve governance.

The project is part of a broader push to upgrade essential facilities, backed by increased state allocations towards law enforcement improvements, including significant investments in police modernization and operational support.