The NF Railway has refuted claims made by Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) in Manipur which alleged that the Khongsang Railway station has been used to ferry weapons into the state.

The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NF Railway, Sabyasachi De said that train operations in Manipur were suspended on 5th May 2023 when the Law & Order crisis started in the state. Further, only one freight train carrying essential commodities has entered Manipur since then and there is no way in which Railway can be used for arms smuggling as alleged by the tribal body.



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The CPRO also added that Khongsang Railway station has acted as a base for a Territorial Army Company which is wholly responsible for the safety of Railway Staff and assets in the region.

"The press release by the organisation called ITLF is completely misleading and has been issued with an aim to create panic among the public regarding Railways," added the CPRO.

Earlier today, the top tribal body alleged that Manipur's newly opened Khongsang Railway Station is being used to ferry guns and ammunition into the state with full knowledge of the state government.