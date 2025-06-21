DNA confirms identity of Manipur flight attendant Nganthoi Sharma killed in Air India crash

The mortal remains of 23-year-old Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam, a cabin crew member from Manipur who died in the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, have been officially identified through DNA testing.

Nganthoi, who was on duty aboard the London-bound Flight AI as part of the cabin crew, was among the 241 people who lost their lives in the devastating accident that left only one survivor among the 242 on board. She was one of two young crew members from Manipur on the ill-fated flight.

Her mortal remains are expected to reach her home state of Manipur soon. Preparations are underway at Imphal International Airport to receive her with full dignity and respect. Authorities are coordinating efforts to ensure a smooth and solemn reception.

Earlier, the grieving family expressed deep disappointment over the lack of official communication from Air India. “Air India has not informed us of anything. I got the information only through social media,” said her father, Kongbrailatpam Nandesh Kumar Sharma.

The confirmation of her identity, more than a week after the crash, has brought some closure to the family but also renewed their anguish, as they prepare to lay their daughter to rest.