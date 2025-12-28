NGT stays construction of Ring Road in Manipur hills over environmental violations

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Eastern Zone Bench at Kolkata, has ordered the immediate stoppage of construction of a ring road in the hill areas of Manipur, citing serious concerns over environmental compliance and statutory clearances.

The interim order was passed on December 23 during the fifth hearing of an application filed by Khuraijam Athouba on behalf of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI). According to COCOMI, the tribunal found prima facie grounds to intervene due to issues related to the legality of the construction and its impact on ecologically sensitive hill regions.

The road, popularly referred to as the “German Road” and in some stretches as the “Tiger Road,” came into public focus during the Manipur crisis after visual materials circulated on social media. These reportedly included images of an inauguration or flag-off event involving the Saikul MLA and photographs of a gate bearing the name “Tiger Road.”

In a press statement, COCOMI alleged that the road was constructed without transparency and outside established legal and environmental procedures. The organisation claimed that no publicly disclosed records of mandatory environmental impact assessments, forest clearances, or other statutory approvals have been made available so far.

COCOMI further stated that there have been widespread allegations that the road was used as a clandestine corridor during the period of administrative breakdown amid the crisis. These allegations include its suspected use for illicit drug trafficking, unauthorised movement of arms and ammunition, and the movement of undocumented immigrants. The organisation clarified that these remain allegations requiring independent investigation and judicial determination.

Terming the NGT’s interim order a significant step, COCOMI said it would help uphold environmental rule of law and prevent the misuse of allegedly illegal infrastructure in fragile hill ecosystems.

The organisation urged strict compliance with the tribunal’s order and called for a comprehensive inquiry into the construction of the road, including its approvals, funding sources and usage. It also demanded full disclosure of all related administrative, environmental and financial documents, along with a scientific assessment of environmental damage and initiation of remedial measures.

COCOMI reiterated that it would pursue the matter through constitutional and legal means and expressed faith in judicial institutions to ensure accountability, environmental protection and long-term peace and stability in Manipur.