Manipur: Churachandpur DC flags slow progress, demands faster execution of NH-102B works

The Deputy Commissioner of Churachandpur, Dharun Kumar S, together with Thangboi Gangte, ADC Mualnuam, carried out an on-site inspection of ongoing infrastructure projects managed by NHIDCL along NH-102B. During the inspection, the Deputy Commissioner expressed concern about the overall pace of construction, especially in the sections designated as Package 4A and 4B, covering the stretch between Songtal and Tuivai Bridge. The Deputy Commissioner expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of work, particularly in Package 4A and 4B (between Songtal and Tuivai Bridge)."

Following the site review, the Deputy Commissioner issued clear instructions to NHIDCL officials to adopt a war-footing approach to execution, stressing the need to capitalise on the state’s limited working season. This directive underscored the urgency to optimise resources and address the challenges posed by the restricted period suitable for construction in the region.

Additionally, the Deputy Commissioner emphasised the importance of advancing work on other packages. He further instructed the completion of works under Package 2A, 2B, 3A, and 3B, with a clear focus on achieving maximum physical progress during this period. These directions were aimed at maintaining momentum across multiple segments of the project to ensure timely delivery.

Later in the day, a District Review Meeting was held at the Mualnuam Sub-Divisional Headquarters. The session brought together ADCs, District Level Officers from various departments, and NHIDCL representatives. Departmental heads presented updates on schemes and programmes, with the meeting highlighting the necessity for coordinated efforts in implementing development initiatives throughout the district.