Completion of the 19 km stretch of the National Highway-02 from sub-grade to Bituminous Concrete (BC) road would take about 7-8 months. This submission was made by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) Engineer to the Gauhati High Court, Kohima Bench during a PIL (suo moto) hearing on Wednesday where the matter is being heard by a division bench comprising of Justice Songkhupchung Serto and Justice Kakheto Sema.

The National Highway, bordering Manipur, has been lying in a deplorable condition for a few years without any progress, compelling the court to take suo moto cognizance on the matter.

The engineer informed that the contractor has submitted his work-programme as directed, and after examining the same, he will submit the final work-programme along with the timelines for completion of the project.

The court, on the same day, for immediate remedial action of the roads and in view of the incessant rain, deteriorating the road condition, requested the amicus curiae (Adviser to a court of law in the particular case) to inspect the road condition with the Authority Engineer and the contractor so "that we may be able to work out a more practical approach of the on-going project."

While the respondents had earlier pointed out land acquisition to be an obstruction for expansion of road, more time was sought by them to file affidavits to show the status of the progress made.

The matter will be listed again on May 25 where Authority Engineers are asked to file a report on the progress made. "As for the affidavit to be filed by the Senior Additional AG and Moa Jamir, it shall be done within two weeks," the Court added.