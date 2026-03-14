NHRC seeks report from Delhi Police over assault on Manipur woman

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on March 13 issued a notice to the Delhi Police commissioner over reports that a woman from Manipur was allegedly assaulted after she objected to “lewd and racial abuse” by a group of boys in south Delhi.

In a statement, the NHRC said it had taken suo motu cognisance of a media report about the incident that allegedly took place on March 8 in the Malviya Nagar area.

According to the report, the woman was clicking pictures with a friend at a park when the group of boys allegedly made lewd and racially abusive remarks. When she objected, she was reportedly physically assaulted.

The Commission has asked the police to submit a detailed report within two weeks. The report is expected to include the status of the victim’s health and the progress of the investigation.

March 8 is observed globally as International Women's Day.

In a separate development, the NHRC also took suo motu cognisance of the reported death of seven workers and injuries to three others after a wall collapsed at a construction site near the Bilaspur area on March 9.

The incident reportedly occurred at a site where a sewage treatment plant for an upcoming residential project was under construction. Around ten more workers were feared trapped under the debris.

The Commission has issued notices to the chief secretary of Haryana and the police commissioner of Gurugram, seeking a report within two weeks.

The report is expected to include details on the health status of the injured workers, progress of the investigation and information on compensation, if any, provided to the families of the deceased and the injured.