The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Thangminlar Mate, also known as Lenin Mate, in connection with the January 2024 attack on an Indian Reserve Battalion post in Manipur's Moreh area.

Mate was apprehended on Sunday in Silchar, Assam, marking the first arrest in the case that left one policeman dead and two others injured. Officials have not yet confirmed whether Mate has ties to any specific militant group.

The January 17 attack, allegedly carried out by suspected Kuki militants, targeted security forces in the Tengnoupal district. This arrest represents a significant breakthrough in the investigation, which has been ongoing for over 16 months.

The Moreh area, located near the Myanmar border, has been a flashpoint in Manipur's ethnic tensions, with authorities continuing to investigate militant activities in the region.