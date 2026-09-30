NIA arrests: Ex-CM Biren Singh asks if ‘larger network’ worked to destabilise Manipur

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on September 30 questioned whether a larger network with political interests had been working to destabilise the state and undermine his government, following recent arrests by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The statement came a day after the NIA announced fresh arrests in connection with the June 10, 2024 armed ambush on Singh's convoy. The attack took place on NH-37 near K Sinam village in Kangpokpi district when Singh was chief minister, leaving two security personnel injured and damaging government vehicles.

"I appreciate the National Investigation Agency for the recent arrests in connection with the ambush on my convoy on 10 June 2024, including the arrest of the UKNA chief in Aizawl, who is also accused in the attack," Singh said in a post on X.

Singh claimed that those accused in the convoy ambush and individuals allegedly linked to other attacks, including the April 2026 Tronglaobi IED attack, were cadres of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA), which is not part of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) framework.

The Tronglaobi attack in Bishnupur district on April 7 killed two children and seriously injured their mother. The NIA has also arrested an accused in that case.

" This raises a serious question. Were they acting only for their own interests, or was there a larger network with political interests working to destabilise Manipur and undermine the then-elected government?" Singh said.

Calling for a thorough investigation, the former chief minister said the recent arrests had brought "important links" to light. He said people in Manipur deserved to know whether a wider network was behind the violence and instability that began on May 3, 2023.

"Every link must be investigated. Every conspiracy must be exposed. Every person responsible must face the law," Singh said.

Ethnic violence that began in Manipur in May 2023 has claimed hundreds of lives and displaced thousands. Singh resigned as chief minister in February 2025, following which President's Rule was imposed in the state. It was lifted on February 4, 2026, when Yumnam Khemchand Singh was sworn in as chief minister.

The NIA's case records list multiple ongoing Manipur cases involving armed attacks and violence, underscoring the agency's continuing investigation into incidents linked to the conflict.

