NIA arrests five in Manipur’s Bishnupur mortar blast case

National Investigation Agency is currently probing the Tronglaobi bomb blast case, with five suspected cadres of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA) arrested so far, Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam said.

Addressing a press conference at the New Secretariat Complex in Mantripukhri, the minister said further developments are expected as the investigation progresses.

Konthoujam also spoke about the recent clash at Thinungei in Bishnupur district, describing it as “unfortunate” and attributing it to a misunderstanding between civilians and security forces, worsened by the spread of a rumour. He said panic triggered by the rumour led to confrontation, leaving several people injured.

Appealing for calm, the minister urged the public not to resort to road blockades and to cooperate with authorities while placing trust in agencies handling the investigation.

Providing details of the Thinungei incident, he said eight firearms were snatched by protestors during the unrest but were later recovered by security personnel.

Amid the ongoing tensions, the state has significantly increased security deployment, with over 34,000 personnel currently stationed across Manipur. However, the minister acknowledged a shortfall of more than 7,000 personnel and said a recruitment drive will be launched soon to strengthen the force and generate employment opportunities, including for women.

On the reopening of educational institutions, Konthoujam said the decision would depend on improvements in the law and order situation, adding that the government aims to resume academic activities at the earliest.