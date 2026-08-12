NIA arrests one in Manipur IED attack that killed two children

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an accused in connection with an improvised explosive device (IED) attack at a residential house in Tronglaobi Awang Leikai in Manipur’s Bishnupur district that killed two minor children and injured another person in April.

The accused, identified as S. Palal Thadou, was arrested as part of the NIA’s investigation into the larger conspiracy behind the attack, the agency said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on April 7, when suspected militants allegedly launched an explosive device from a hillside towards Tronglaobi Awang Leikai. The device struck the wall of a residential house and exploded, seriously injuring three members of the family. Two of them, both minor children, later succumbed to their injuries.

An unexploded improvised rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was also recovered near the site, according to the NIA.

The case, initially registered at Moirang Police Station, was subsequently taken over by the NIA and re-registered on April 23 as RC-04/2026/NIA/IMP under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

During the investigation, the NIA found evidence allegedly indicating Thadou’s involvement in the offence. He had earlier been arrested by Churachandpur Police in connection with FIR No. 17(02)2026 and subsequently by Bishnupur Police in connection with FIR No. 12(03)2026 registered at PGCI Police Station.

The NIA said his arrest is the first in the case and is aimed at uncovering the wider conspiracy and identifying other individuals involved in the attack.

Thadou was produced before the Special NIA Court in Imphal, which remanded him to 10 days of police custody.

The agency said further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend other persons allegedly involved in the conspiracy and to establish the larger network behind the attack.