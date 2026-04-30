NIA arrests prime accused in killing of Manipur SDPO during 2023 ethnic violence

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on April 30 arrested a prime accused in the 2023 killing of a Sub-Divisional Police Officer during an attack by suspected Kuki militants in Manipur.

The arrested accused has been identified as Otkhothang Baite, also known as Othang Baite, a resident of Moreh in Tengnoupal district.

According to the NIA, the accused was involved in the conspiracy behind the attack carried out by suspected Kuki militants on a district police team at a playground on October 31, 2023, during the height of ethnic violence in the state.

During the attack, Chingtham Anandakumar Singh, the SDPO of Moreh, sustained a bullet injury to his stomach and later succumbed to his injuries.

The case was initially registered by Moreh Police and later taken over by the NIA in March 2024.

Investigators stated that the conspiracy was aimed at spreading terror and escalating unrest in Manipur.

Earlier this month, the NIA had also arrested another accused in the case, identified as Kamginthang Gangte.

The investigation in the case, registered as RC-02/2024/NIA/IMP, is continuing.