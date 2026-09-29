NIA arrests second accused in Manipur IED attack that killed two children

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a second accused in connection with an IED attack at a residential house in Manipur's Tronglaobi area in April that killed two children and injured another person.

The accused, identified as 48-year-old Thangmang Haokip of Churachandpur, was arrested by the NIA on September 25, the agency said.

Haokip is the second person to be arrested in the case. The NIA had earlier arrested S Palal Thadou Kuki on August 12. He is currently in judicial custody.

According to the NIA, the incident took place on April 7 when unidentified militants allegedly launched an explosive device from a hillside towards a house at Tronglaobi Awang Leikai. The device struck the wall of the house, seriously injuring three members of a family.

Two of the injured, both children, later succumbed to their injuries.

An unexploded improvised rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was also recovered near the site, the agency said.

The case was initially registered at Moirang police station before being re-registered by the NIA on April 23 under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The NIA said Haokip's alleged involvement surfaced during the course of its investigation.

Following his arrest, Haokip was produced before the Special NIA Court-II in Imphal, which remanded him to 12 days of police custody.

The agency said further investigation was underway to identify and apprehend other persons allegedly involved in the conspiracy and to establish the wider network behind the attack.

The attack came amid the continuing security situation in Manipur, where ethnic violence that began in May 2023 has resulted in deaths, displacement and prolonged tensions between communities.

