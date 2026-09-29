NIA arrests two more accused in 2024 Manipur CM convoy ambush case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two more accused in connection with the June 10, 2024 armed ambush on the convoy of the then Chief Minister of Manipur.

The accused have been identified as 44-year-old Jangminlun Singson alias Franky and 21-year-old Thangjoel Haokip alias Thangboi, the NIA said.

According to the agency, the two are the third and fourth accused to be arrested in the case.

The June 10, 2024 attack targeted the convoy of the then Manipur Chief Minister while it was travelling through the Kangpokpi area. The incident had raised security concerns along the route connecting Imphal with the state's hill districts.

The NIA is continuing its investigation into the attack and the alleged conspiracy behind it, including the identification of other persons who may have been involved.

