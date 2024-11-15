The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against Solomona, also known as Hminga and Lalmithanga, for his alleged involvement in the supply of illegal arms and ammunition to Manipur and other parts of the country. The chargesheet was submitted before a special NIA court on Thursday, as per an official statement issued on Friday.

Solomona, a resident of Mizoram, is accused of playing a key role in a syndicate involved in the trafficking of arms, ammunition, and explosives across the northeastern region. The case, registered on December 26 last year, initially targeted Lalngaihawma, Lalmuanawma, and others based on intelligence inputs indicating a network of Mizoram-based operatives facilitating illegal weapons trade, the NIA said.

According to investigations, Solomona and his associates conspired to procure and transport arms from Myanmar into Manipur, where they were allegedly used to fuel violent and disruptive activities. The illicit operation aimed at promoting enmity among various groups, the agency revealed.

The NIA further disclosed that Solomona was found in possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition without a valid license. He allegedly raised funds to advance the criminal conspiracy, purchasing weapons for unlawful and terror-related activities in the region.

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