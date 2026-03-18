NIA chargesheets three PLA cadres in Assam Rifles truck ambush in Manipur

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on March 18 filed a chargesheet against three cadres of the proscribed People's Liberation Army (PLA) terrorist organisation in connection with the ambush of an Assam Rifles truck in Manipur last year, which claimed the lives of two paramilitary personnel.

The accused, identified as Thongram Sadananda Singh alias Ngachik, Khundongbam Oji Meitei alias Keilal, and Irengbam Jugindra Meitei alias Jugin Meitei, all residents of Manipur, had been previously arrested by law enforcement authorities. The chargesheet was submitted before the NIA Special Court in Imphal.

The attack took place in September 2025 at Nambol Sabal Leikai in the Bishnupur area of Manipur, targeting a 33 Assam Rifles truck. According to the NIA, the ambush was carried out by the PLA “in furtherance of their conspiracy to create terror among the people and wage war against the Government of India with the intent of destabilising the country.”

Investigations revealed that on the day of the attack, PLA cadres armed with prohibited firearms and explosives had assembled at the Nambol Sabal Leikai crossing and ambushed the truck. The incident resulted in the death of two Assam Rifles personnel and grievous injuries to five others, while the truck itself was damaged in the attack.

The NIA continues to probe the matter as part of its broader counter-terror operations in the northeastern region.