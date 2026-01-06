NIA takes over probe into twin blasts in Manipur’s Bishnupur

The investigation into the twin blasts that rocked Manipur’s Bishnupur district on January 5 has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), officials said on January 6.

Two persons were injured in the consecutive explosions that occurred at Ngaukon village under the Phougakchao police station area. The first blast, suspected to have been caused by an improvised explosive device (IED), took place around 5.45 am at an abandoned house. The second explosion occurred nearly 200 metres away at around 8.45 am, when local residents gathered at the site after learning about the earlier blast.

Confirming the transfer of the case, Manipur Police said in a statement that the matter has been forwarded to the NIA for further investigation. It added that combing and search operations are being conducted in the adjoining areas and security has been strengthened to prevent any further escalation of violence. Efforts are also underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for the explosions.

The house where the first blast occurred has reportedly remained abandoned since ethnic violence erupted in the state in May 2023, with the owner and his family currently residing in a relief camp.

The incident has further heightened tensions in the state, which has witnessed prolonged unrest and violence between Meitei and Kuki communities. More than 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced since the ethnic clashes began nearly two years ago.

In response to the blasts, several organisations, including the Indigenous People Organisation and the All Manipur Students’ Union, called for a 24-hour statewide shutdown starting midnight on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Meitei civil body Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) demanded an immediate, transparent and time-bound investigation into the incident.

Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 2025, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh amid mounting criticism over his government’s handling of the ethnic violence.