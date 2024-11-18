The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially taken charge of three cases related to the violence that resulted in casualties and public disorder in Manipur.

This development follows a recent directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs, transferring the cases from the jurisdiction of the Manipur Police to the central investigative agency.

The three Manipur violent cases taken over by the National Investigation Agency from state police are:

1. First case was registered at Jiribam Police Station on November 8, 2024 regarding murder of a woman at Jiribam area by fully armed militants.

2. The second case was registered at Borobekra Police Station on November 11, 2024 linked to the attack on Central Reserve Police Force post at (A-company, 20th Battalion) located at Jakuradhor Karong and Borobekra Police Station, Jiribam by armed militants.

3. The third case was registered at Borobekra Police Station on November 11, 2024 regarding burning of houses and killing of civilian at Borobekra area.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a review of Manipur's security status during a meeting with senior officials in Delhi today, following reports of fresh violence in the state. He is expected to hold another detailed discussion with officials tomorrow at 12 pm.

The security review comes in the wake of a curfew imposed in Imphal West and East, coupled with an internet shutdown across seven districts. These measures were taken after violent protests erupted in the Valley districts over the killing of six people whose bodies were discovered in Jiribam. The victims, allegedly abducted by Kuki militants, included three women and three children who had been residing in a relief camp.

The unrest escalated when mobs targeted and damaged the homes of several MLAs. Reports indicate that the six victims went missing after a clash between militants and security forces in Jiribam on Monday. Meitei organizations have accused the militants of kidnapping the victims during the skirmish.

An earlier incident on November 11 saw militants launch an attack on a police station in the Borobekra area, which was thwarted by security forces, leading to the deaths of 11 militants. During their retreat, the militants allegedly abducted three women and three children from a nearby relief camp. Their bodies were later found after a large-scale search operation.

Amit Shah's review of the situation also comes amid the National People's Party (NPP), led by Conrad Sangma, withdrawing its support from the BJP-led state government. In an official letter addressed to BJP national president JP Nadda, the NPP stated that Chief Minister N Biren Singh's administration had failed to manage the ethnic violence and restore peace.

Despite the NPP's withdrawal of its seven MLAs, the BJP-led government in Manipur is expected to remain stable, as the party holds a majority with 37 MLAs in the 60-member assembly. The government is also backed by the Naga People's Front (5 MLAs), one JD(U) MLA, and three Independents.