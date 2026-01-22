NIA to probe killing of Meitei civilian Rishikanta Singh: Manipur Governor

A Joint Action Committee led by Member of Parliament Dr Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, along with MLAs Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh and Kangujam Ranjit Singh, on January 22, called on Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and submitted a memorandum seeking appropriate action in connection with the death of Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh.

The delegation, accompanied by family members of the deceased, expressed serious concerns over the incident and urged authorities to ensure a fair and thorough investigation.

Expressing deep sorrow over the demise, the Governor extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and informed the delegation that the case has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for an impartial probe.

He further stated that intensive combing operations have been launched since last night to apprehend those responsible for the incident. The operations are being carried out on a war footing with coordinated efforts involving both State and Central security forces.

Reassuring the delegation of the government’s earnest attention to the matter, Governor Bhalla said all necessary measures are being taken in accordance with the law and reiterated his profound regret over the tragic loss of life.