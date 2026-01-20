Nitin Nabin’s dedication to BJP will strengthen party: Ex-Manipur CM Biren Singh

Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on January 20 said the appointment of Nitin Nabin as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will further strengthen the party and enhance its organisational reach across the country.

Congratulating Nabin on assuming charge, Singh said the Bihar-based leader’s elevation to the top party post marked the beginning of a new chapter for the BJP at the national level. He expressed confidence that Nabin’s leadership would reinforce the party’s commitment to disciplined organisation and grassroots mobilisation.

Singh said Nabin’s dedication to the party, clarity of vision and strong connect with the grassroots would play a crucial role in strengthening the BJP and inspiring party workers across the nation. He also extended best wishes to Nabin for leading the organisation to new heights.

Noting Nabin’s political journey, Singh said his rise from a five-time MLA from Bankipur in Bihar to becoming the first leader from the state to head the BJP at the national level reflected the trust he has earned through consistent performance, organisational discipline and unwavering commitment.

The former Manipur chief minister also highlighted that the BJP continues to function under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose leadership, he said, has been instrumental in shaping the party’s growth and governance philosophy.

Singh said Nabin’s appointment symbolises the BJP’s focus on organisational strength, clarity of purpose and nationwide expansion, and expressed confidence that the party would continue to move forward with renewed energy and resolve under his leadership.