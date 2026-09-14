‘No act of violence will derail Manipur’s path to peace’: Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam on September 14 said violence would not be allowed to derail the state’s path towards peace and normalcy, a day after four people were killed in separate attacks in Tamenglong and Noney districts.

Reacting to the killings, Konthoujam said the government would take firm action against those responsible and directed the authorities to establish the facts behind the attacks.

“Violence against innocent civilians is unacceptable and will be dealt with firmly,” the minister said in a post on X.

Konthoujam said he was “deeply anguished” by the attack at Tollen Kuki Village, where Lhingjangai Singsit was killed, and her husband, Seineih Singsit, and infant son were injured after suspected militants opened fire at their residence.

Seineih later succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a hospital in Silchar, Assam.

“I have directed the authorities concerned to take all necessary measures to ascertain the facts, identify those responsible and ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour,” Konthoujam said.

He said those behind the violence would be held accountable.

“Those responsible for this violence will be pursued in accordance with law and held accountable,” he added.

The minister also stressed that the latest incidents should not undermine efforts to restore peace in Manipur.

“At this critical juncture, no act of violence will be allowed to derail Manipur’s path towards peace and normalcy,” Konthoujam said. “The law will prevail, justice will be pursued, and peace will be protected.”

Four people, including two women, were killed in the attacks reported from Tamenglong and Noney districts on Sunday. In another incident, a woman and a man were shot dead by armed militants at Longpi village under Nungba police station limits at around 3.30 pm.

The killings coincided with Sahnit Ni, or Black Day, observed by the Kuki community in Manipur on September 13 to remember victims of the Kuki-Naga conflict of the 1990s.