Manipur Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh addressed the media to clarify the situation regarding the recent attacks on security forces in Moreh, a township located on the Indo-Myanmar border within Indian territory.

Security adviser Kuldeip Singh expressed that an investigation into the attack on security forces in Moreh is going on.

Further, Singh asserted that so far, there is no evidence of Myanmar-based militants to be found, however, reports have been received that attacks on security forces at Moreh are carried out by Kuki village volunteers and suspected Kuki militants.

He shared this as a response to a media person on the day of the 190th death anniversary of Maharaja Gambhir Singh held at Langthabal.

He continued and said that they carried out the attack to swipe away state forces and commandos, no militants have been arrested so far.

He also said that an investigation into the use of sophisticated weapons during the attack is also going on and will be verified after the investigation.

"Any person involved in an attack whether militants from Myanmar or Manipur will be arrested," he added.

It may be mentioned that attacks on security forces at Moreh since December 30 saw the use of highly sophisticated weapons.

At least 13 security personnel including 10 special commando and 3 BSF have been hurt in several attacks carried out by armed militants between December 30 to January 2, 2024, at Moreh.