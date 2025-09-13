‘No illegal settlements from beyond borders’: Manipur governor in Churachandpur

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Saturday urged the people of Churachandpur not to allow illegal settlements of “people beyond the borders,” assuring that the government is committed to taking firm measures against such challenges.

Speaking at a public meeting in Churachandpur, held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhalla expressed confidence that Manipur would emerge more resilient and prosperous with sustained efforts for peace and development.

“We cannot allow our land to be encroached by people from beyond the borders. Both the state and the Centre are committed to taking effective steps to address this challenge,” the Governor said.

Bhalla highlighted that a three-phase resettlement plan has been formulated to rehabilitate those displaced by ethnic violence in the state. He added that additional security personnel and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been deployed to ensure stability and safety.



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Calling Churachandpur not just a geographical location but a land of “rich cultural diversity and resilience,” the Governor said the district and its tribal communities have for generations contributed to the state’s social, cultural, and economic fabric.

“The focus on connectivity, infrastructure, education, and health care has brought hope and new opportunities to our youth. Today, as we look forward, we must face together the challenges of peace, development, and trust,” Bhalla said.

The Governor stressed that taking development to the remotest corners of the country is a cornerstone of Prime Minister Modi’s “Viksit Bharat” vision. He urged all communities to embrace dialogue, understanding, and governance to ensure peace and stability.

“Churachandpur has always been the pride of the state. Being a border district, the government is committed to improving connectivity and essential infrastructure here,” he added.

Bhalla has been officiating as Manipur Governor since February this year.