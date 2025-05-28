The Shirui Festival, organised as part of the ongoing normalcy restoration process, drew approximately 1.7 lakh attendees from across Manipur and neighbouring states, marking a vibrant celebration of culture under tight security and a safe environment ensured by the State Administration.

However, the festivities were marred by an unfortunate incident on May 20, 2025, when a Manipur State Road Transport bus carrying journalists to the event was stopped, and the name of the State on the bus was reportedly covered. This move sparked widespread criticism and concerns.

The Manipur Government clarified that there were no instructions or intentions to cover the State's name, labelling the allegations as unfounded. The authorities emphasised that a thorough inquiry has been initiated to uncover what actually transpired on the ground.



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In response, the Hon’ble Governor of Manipur has constituted an Inquiry Committee led by the Commissioner of Home and the Secretary of IT. The committee is tasked with submitting its report within a fixed timeframe.

The State Administration expressed deep regret over the incident and assured the public that strict action will be taken against those responsible, if any lapses are found. It reaffirmed its commitment to preserving the integrity of Manipur and maintaining peace in the State.

The Chief Secretary urged all citizens to cooperate in sustaining public order, emphasising that the goal remains to ensure lasting peace and harmony throughout Manipur.