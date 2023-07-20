TIPRA Motha Chief, Pradyot Manikya on July 20 delivered a scathing criticism of Manipur Police in the aftermath of a shocking incident that shook Manipur. Taking to Twitter, Manikya expressed his disappointment, stating, "No one trusts you anymore! And I don't blame them for not trusting you! The faces are there and clear! This act could not have happened without police looking the other way."

The distressing incident of sexual violence against women in Manipur drew nationwide outrage, prompting the Supreme Court to intervene. A video showing two women being paraded by a mob surfaced, leading to Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud to issue warning to the government to take quick action. He warned that the Court would step in if immediate measures were not taken.

Former Chief Justice of India and Rajya Sabha MP, Ranjan Gogoi, expressed deep sadness over the incident, stating, "There is nothing to comment. It is very sad...Of course, it is very unfortunate."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response was equally powerful and unwavering. He called upon all chief ministers to prioritize the safety of women and children, asserting that "The guilty won't be spared." PM Modi firmly stated that such dark and abominable acts had no place in society, and the perpetrators would face the full force of the law.

PM Modi's commitment to justice echoed further, "No guilty will be spared. The incident that happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven." He assured the nation of the government's determination to bring the culprits to justice.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed deep anguish and condemnation over the disturbing incident. As a shocking video circulated on social media, Chief Minister Singh took to Twitter, extending his heartfelt sympathies to the victims and pledging stringent action against the perpetrators.