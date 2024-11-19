Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on November 19 condemned a brutal terrorist attack in Jiribam that claimed the lives of three women and three children, declaring with fierce determination that "There is no place in any society for terrorists who kill innocent women and children."

In a video on social media, Singh detailed a coordinated assault by 40-50 heavily armed terrorists who targeted internally displaced persons at a relief camp in Borobekra and the local police station. "Such barbaric acts have no place in any civilised society," he emphasised, describing how the attackers aimed to spread terror among vulnerable populations.

Central Reserve Police Force personnel responded with exceptional courage, neutralising ten terrorists and preventing a potentially devastating loss of life. Singh praised their swift intervention, expressing gratitude for their decisive action that saved hundreds of innocent lives.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the CRPF and state forces for their remarkable courage and commitment to duty," Singh stated in the video. The government immediately deployed 20 additional companies of central armed police forces, with plans to send 50 more to reinforce security measures.

The Chief Minister pledged an unrelenting pursuit of justice, promising that the perpetrators would be brought to account. "We will not rest until they are held accountable for their inhuman actions," he asserted, calling for unity and condemning the violence against innocent women and children.