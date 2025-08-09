No political will to resolve Manipur crisis: Congress

The opposition Congress has accused the BJP-led alliance in Manipur of lacking the political will to resolve the ongoing crisis, despite holding a majority of 54 MLAs in the 60-member assembly.

Speaking at a programme to mark the anniversary of the Quit India Movement, state Congress president Keisham Meghachandra said that while the imposition of President’s Rule in February had reduced gunfights, the situation remained far from normal. Parliament this week approved a six-month extension of President’s Rule until August 13.

“We have given suggestions and memorandums on the law-and-order situation many times, but the BJP-led Centre has not taken them seriously. Social welfare schemes are paralysed, finances are in crisis, and healthcare facilities from the Centre are not reaching the people,” Meghachandra said.



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He opposed the further extension of President’s Rule, citing a lack of governance and attention to public grievances. “No government could be formed despite the BJP and its allies having a clear majority. The hardships of the people have multiplied,” he added.

Meghachandra also criticised the recent budget, calling it too small to meet the needs of relief camps.

The crisis in Manipur began in May 2023 following clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities, leaving over 260 dead, 1,500 injured, and displacing more than 70,000 people.