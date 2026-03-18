'No stability without inclusive growth': Manipur CM at state focus paper launch

Emphasising the link between development and peace, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on March 18 said “without development, there can be no lasting peace,” adding that stability cannot endure without inclusive growth.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the launch of the State Focus Paper 2026–27 during the State Credit Seminar held in Imphal. The document, themed “Credit-Led Development in Manipur”, outlines sector-wise credit potential and priorities for the coming financial year.

Calling institutional finance a key driver, Singh said credit is “not merely a financial instrument” but “a powerful catalyst for development”, particularly at the grassroots level. He urged banks and financial institutions to expand support for Farmer-Producer Organisations, rural start-ups, agri-entrepreneurs and Self-Help Groups.

The paper projects a credit potential of around Rs 3,500 crore for 2026–27, with 51 per cent earmarked for agriculture and allied activities, 37 per cent for the MSME sector and 12 per cent for other priority areas. Officials said the projections reflect the state’s development priorities and the evolving structure of its rural economy.

Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel highlighted challenges such as fragmented landholdings and rising climatic risks, noting the need for diversification and value addition to improve farm incomes. He said allied sectors, including animal husbandry, fisheries and horticulture, hold “significant potential for income generation and employment”.

The Chief Minister also pointed to opportunities in horticulture, fisheries, handloom and handicrafts, stressing that the banking sector has a “crucial role” in unlocking this potential.

During the event, a tribal development project in the Churachandpur district was virtually inaugurated. The initiative, supported with a grant of Rs 1.6 crore, aims to enhance livelihoods in hill areas through community-based interventions.

NABARD officials described the State Focus Paper as a “master document for planning and credit monitoring”, prepared using district-level potential-linked plans.

Singh called for coordinated efforts among government agencies, banks and development institutions to improve credit absorption and implementation, urging stakeholders to work with “renewed commitment” towards a self-reliant Manipur.